Russia boosts Crimea’s defenses amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Atesh partisans say

Russian forces are preparing to defend occupied Crimea as they grow unsure of retaining control of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Atesh, a Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar partisan movement, reported.

For this reason, Russian troops are deploying significant military resources to Dzhankoi, Atesh stated.

“Military cargo transport regularly heads to the airfield, indicating their deployment at this facility,” the partisans reported.

“We continue operating in Dzhankoi despite the intensified FSB counterintelligence regime. Atesh will do everything possible so that as little Russian equipment and military reach the front,” they emphasized.

The partisans suggested Russia fears losing territory in southern Ukraine and is rushing to buttress defenses around Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Earlier, Atesh detected a secret military depot of Russian troops at an abandoned vegetable warehouse near occupied Simferopol.

The Atesh movement was created in September 2022 after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They claim to have developed a network of saboteurs inside the Russian military and have created a course instructing Russian soldiers how to wreck their own equipment. In February 2023, they claimed 4,000 Russian soldiers were learning in their online course.

In September 2023, Atesh recruited a Russian soldier in the occupied town of Henichesk in the Kherson oblast, who blew up two trucks with Russians onboard.

