Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian underground destroys Russian satellite communication station in Moscow region

This operation is the latest in a series of attacks aimed at undermining Russian forces.
byOlena Mukhina
12/06/2024
1 minute read
A Russian P-441 “Lyven” satellite communication station in the city of Klin, in Moscow Oblast. Source: Atesh partisan group
Ukrainian underground destroys Russian satellite communication station in Moscow region

In a recent operation, partisans from the Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar movement “Atesh” successfully destroyed a P-441 “Lyven” satellite communication station in the city of Klin, Moscow Oblast. This sabotage act is part of a series of strategic disruptions carried out by the group against the Russian occupiers.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their own equipment.

In their latest operation, Atesh operatives targeted the satellite communication station located within the territory of the 584th Guards Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment in Klin. It was essential for the communication lines in the strategic and operational command branches of the Russian army.

“The destruction of this satellite communication station has significantly disrupted the command system of the 584th Guards Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment and, as a result, weakened the air defense system of the entire Moscow region,” the Atesh movement stated.

Atesh has frequently reported successful operations against Russian occupation forces. In an incident in May 2024, the underground group destroyed a relay cabinet on the railway, causing significant disruptions at the nearby Polyanki railway station.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts