In a recent operation, partisans from the Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar movement “Atesh” successfully destroyed a P-441 “Lyven” satellite communication station in the city of Klin, Moscow Oblast. This sabotage act is part of a series of strategic disruptions carried out by the group against the Russian occupiers.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their own equipment.

In their latest operation, Atesh operatives targeted the satellite communication station located within the territory of the 584th Guards Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment in Klin. It was essential for the communication lines in the strategic and operational command branches of the Russian army.

“The destruction of this satellite communication station has significantly disrupted the command system of the 584th Guards Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment and, as a result, weakened the air defense system of the entire Moscow region,” the Atesh movement stated.

Atesh has frequently reported successful operations against Russian occupation forces. In an incident in May 2024, the underground group destroyed a relay cabinet on the railway, causing significant disruptions at the nearby Polyanki railway station.

