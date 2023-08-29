US announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth USD250 million

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new military package for Ukraine. He said it is worth $250 million in a statement on 29 August 2023.

According to the statement, this package includes:

AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

ammunition for HIMARS systems;

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;

mine-clearing equipment;

Javelins and other anti-armor systems and rockets;

3 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

ambulances;

demolition munitions for obstacle clearing.

It also includes spare parts, services, training, and transportation. This package is being executed under drawdowns previously directed for Ukraine.

“Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Blinken stressed.