Ukrainian civilians walked several kilometers to escape Russian occupation

In Kherson Oblast, 12 Ukrainian civilians reached Ukrainian-controlled territory after walking a long distance by foot and crossing the river Ingulets under heavy shellings as there are no safe evacuation routes from the occupied zone, Kherson Regional Police reported.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to