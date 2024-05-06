Eng
Russia’s Tuapse oil refinery restarts after Ukraine’s January attack — Reuters

The repairing of the refinery took almost 3 months.
byBohdan Ben
06/05/2024
2 minute read
Tuapse refinery in flames on 25 January. Photo: screenshot of Russian Telegram channel video
According to the “two industry sources” cited by Reuters, Russia’s Rosneft export-oriented Tuapse oil refinery, one of the largest in Russia’s south, has resumed oil processing.

They said oil processing volumes at Tuapse amounted to 20,000 metric tons (146,600 bpd) on May 1.

The plant was damaged by fire after Ukraine’s drone strike in January. 

The primary oil refining unit CDU-12, with a capacity of around 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) was damaged.

Ukraine started its campaign of drone attacks against Russian oil refineries in January 2024, damaging up to 15% of Russia’s refining capacity. One of the latest strikes happened on 27 April 2024 against refineries in Krasnodar Krai.

 Here is the short timeline of major attacks:

