Ukraine strikes Russian oil refineries, airfield overnight in Krasnodar Krai

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out strikes on a military airfield in Kushchevskaya and two oil refineries in Ilyinsky and Slavyansky of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight on 27 April, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources from the SBU.

According to the source, the military airfield in Kushchevskaya housed dozens of aircraft, radar systems, and electronic warfare equipment.

Drones also reportedly targeted a Russian military airfield in Kushchovskaya, southwestern Russia's Krasnodar Krai Russian Telegram channel Astra says its emergency service sources confirm that an unknown number of aircraft has been damaged.

📹via https://t.co/4nEDyscuNL https://t.co/XTiM9zzuK3 pic.twitter.com/wHUkY9PSQU — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 27, 2024

The report further claims that SBU drones attacked the rectification and atmospheric columns of the Ilsky and Slavyansky oil refineries, leading to fires and evacuation procedures.

On the morning of 27 April, Russian Telegram channels reported that “dozens of drones attacked two oil refineries, a bitumen plant, and a military airfield in the Kuban Oblast overnight.”

Read also: