Ukraine strikes Russian oil refineries, airfield overnight in Krasnodar Krai

Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out strikes on a military airfield in Kushchevskaya & two oil refineries in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight. The airfield housed aircraft, radar & electronic warfare equipment.
Maria Tril
27/04/2024
drone attack on Russia's Krasnodar
Explosion on the Sloviansk oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. Credit: Local Governor Kondratyev
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out strikes on a military airfield in Kushchevskaya and two oil refineries in Ilyinsky and Slavyansky of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight on 27 April, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources from the SBU.

According to the source, the military airfield in Kushchevskaya housed dozens of aircraft, radar systems, and electronic warfare equipment.

The report further claims that SBU drones attacked the rectification and atmospheric columns of the Ilsky and Slavyansky oil refineries, leading to fires and evacuation procedures.

On the morning of 27 April, Russian Telegram channels reported that “dozens of drones attacked two oil refineries, a bitumen plant, and a military airfield in the Kuban Oblast overnight.”

Read also:

