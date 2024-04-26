Deep State: Russia occupies two more villages near Avdiivka

Footage of today’s videos, as well as sources in the military, testify that the enemy occupied two villages on 26 April 2024, the Ukrainian analytical group DeepState writes.

Today, a video appeared showing the raising of a Russian flag in the northwestern part of the village. Semenivka has been a gray area for some time, but today, Russians managed to hang up the USSR flag in this village as a symbol of the fact that they are reviving the new Soviet Union.

“The situation continues to deteriorate. In the current conditions, the main thing is to move to a new defense line normally while preserving people,” the DeepState concludes.

It also notes that in the other direction, near Kupiansk, Russian troops managed to advance in the village of Kyslivka in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast. They attacked the territorial defense unit holding position there, lacking heavy weapons and artillery support.

As was reported, Russian troops have managed to speed up their advances in recent days amid a critical shortage of artillery shells in the Ukrainian army, while Ukraine awaits the arrival of the US military aid, which Congress approved on 24 April 2024.

