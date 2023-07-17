Russia launches new offensive on eastern front, Ukraine’s top general says

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces. Credit: Ukraine's Ground Forces via Telegram.

Russia deploys additional forces to the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast) and Kupiansk sector (Kharkiv Oblast) to mount an offensive and regain the initiative on the eastern front, according to Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

The operational situation in the eastern sector, which includes Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts of Ukraine, remains challenging for the Ukrainian Army, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on 17 July.

“To stop the offensive actions of our troops in the area of Bakhmut, the enemy is actively redeploying additional forces and means to this direction, the basis of which are airborne troops,” Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on Telegram. “At the same time, the enemy launched an offensive in the Kupiansk direction [Kharkiv Oblast, eastern Ukraine – ed.], aiming to defeat our troops in the Kupiansk area and continue the offensive deep into our combat formations. In such difficult conditions, I visited the combat brigades of our grouping and met with the unit commanders to adjust our plans and resolve problematic issues on the spot,” Colonel General Syrskyi added.

Oleksandr Syrskyi arrived at the front lines and met with Ukrainian servicemen to discuss the operational situation and present the best soldiers with awards and certificates of cash bonuses.

“Separately, we worked with the commanders and made all the necessary decisions to stabilize the situation in the Lyman sector [Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine – ed.],” Colonel GeneralSyrskyi reported. “All the commanders understand the importance of the tasks set to destroy the enemy, continue offensive operations, and keep the operational initiative on our side. We continue to move forward, liberating our land step by step,” Colonel GeneralSyrskyi concluded.

Russian forces focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast), Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Mariyinka directions in Donetsk Oblast, where heavy fighting continues. There were 29 combat engagements between Ukrainian Army and invading Russian troops in the aforementioned areas within the last 24 hours, according to the update from the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Bakhmut, Kupiansk, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian offensive, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023, Ukrainian Army, Ukrainian Ground Forces