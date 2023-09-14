ISW: Ukraine continue advancing near Zaporizhzhia’s Robotyne and Donetsk’s Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces advanced in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and reportedly advanced near Bakhmut amid continued counteroffensive operations on both sectors of the front on 13 September, according to a report by the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (iSW).

ISW says that geolocated footage published on 12 September indicates that Ukrainian forces made limited gains south of Robotyne (12km south of Orikhiv) in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Also, the Ukrainian General Staff reported on 13 September that Ukrainian forces achieved unspecified partial successes near Robotyne as well as near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut), Andriivka (10km southwest of Bakhmut), and Kurdyumivka (13km southwest of Bakhmut) in the Bakhmut direction.

