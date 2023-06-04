Ukrainian troops advanced 400 meters near Svatove, retook area near Bakhmut’s Ivanivske – Syrskyi

Situation in the north of Donetsk Oblast and in Luhansk Oblast as of 4 June 2023, according to Deepstatemap. Red arrows show the areas mentioned in the text.

According to a Telegram post by the Military Media Center, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian troops advanced 400 meters in the Svatove direction (Luhansk Oblast), and liberated a “significant area” near Ivaniske forest southwest of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast). He didn’t specify when exactly it had happened.

“I’d like to mention the work of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade’s unit, which not only repelled an enemy attack in the Svatove direction, but also successfully counterattacked and advanced 400 meters […]. Another example is the successful actions of the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, who have liberated a significant area of territory in the area of Ivanivske forest step by step, using competent tactical actions,” Col-Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi is cited as saying.

