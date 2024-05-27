Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia destroys Zaporizhzhia Airport terminal

A Russian missile attack on 26 May evening heavily damaged the terminal building at Zaporizhzhia International Airport.
byYuri Zoria
27/05/2024
2 minute read
russia destroys zaporizhzhia airport terminal destroyed russian missile attack 26 may 2024 tme/magomedov_mus 20240527090913-7059
Airport terminal in Zaporizhzhia destroyed by Russian missile attack on 26 May 2024. Photo: t.me/magomedov_mus
Russia destroys Zaporizhzhia Airport terminal

On the evening of 26 May, Russian forces carried out a missile strike targeting Zaporizhzhia International Airport, heavily damaging the terminal building according to photos published by Ukrainian MP Musa Magomedov. The published images show the airport terminal severely impacted, with Magomedov condemning the attack.

The strike on Zaporizhzhia airport continues Russia’s repeated targeting of Ukraine’s airport infrastructure since the full-scale invasion began. Over half of the country’s airports and airfields have reportedly suffered damage from Russian missile attacks. The terminal at Zaporizhzhia airport, inaugurated in October 2020, appears to have borne significant damage.

Zaporizhzhia airport before the Russian invasion. Photo: t.me/magomedov_mus

According to Liga, prior to the strike, an air raid alert was issued warning of a threat from Russian Kh-59 air-to-ground missiles. An explosion was then heard after the alert sounded. Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov has not yet commented on the incident at the time of writing, although he said that Russian “troops hit Zaporizhzhia with a missile” on 26 May.

The airport is located around 15 km east of central Zaporizhzhia, within the city limits along the Donetsk highway. Further details on casualties or the extent of damage are not available at present.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!