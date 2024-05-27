Russia destroys Zaporizhzhia Airport terminal

On the evening of 26 May, Russian forces carried out a missile strike targeting Zaporizhzhia International Airport, heavily damaging the terminal building according to photos published by Ukrainian MP Musa Magomedov. The published images show the airport terminal severely impacted, with Magomedov condemning the attack.

The strike on Zaporizhzhia airport continues Russia’s repeated targeting of Ukraine’s airport infrastructure since the full-scale invasion began. Over half of the country’s airports and airfields have reportedly suffered damage from Russian missile attacks. The terminal at Zaporizhzhia airport, inaugurated in October 2020, appears to have borne significant damage.

According to Liga, prior to the strike, an air raid alert was issued warning of a threat from Russian Kh-59 air-to-ground missiles. An explosion was then heard after the alert sounded. Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov has not yet commented on the incident at the time of writing, although he said that Russian “troops hit Zaporizhzhia with a missile” on 26 May.

The airport is located around 15 km east of central Zaporizhzhia, within the city limits along the Donetsk highway. Further details on casualties or the extent of damage are not available at present.

