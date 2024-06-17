Eng
Ukrainian forces hit 15 Russian air defense systems in Crimea over two months

Amid preparations for the arrival of F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine continues to destroy Russian defenses, aiming to bolster its own capabilities against ongoing Russian aggression.
F-16 trainer aircraft
F-16BM ET613 trainer aircraft during a training flight. Credit: Militarnyi
Ukrainian forces hit 15 Russian air defense systems in Crimea over two months

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have targeted 15 Russian air defense systems in temporarily occupied Crimea over the past two months, according to the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over this time, Ukrainian forces have specifically hit S-300, S-350, and S-400 air defense systems.

Additionally, dozens of launchers of the mentioned systems have been destroyed, along with over 15 radar stations and ten command posts.

For instance, on 10 June, the General Staff reported that the Ukrainian military successfully targeted one S-400 anti-aircraft missile battery of the occupiers in the Dzhankoi area in northern Crimea and two enemies S-300 anti-aircraft missile batteries near Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia in western Crimea.

Dzhankoi, located at least 145 km from the frontline, is a transport hub and home to a Russian helicopter base. Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia are 115 and 175 km from the war zone, respectively.
In April, Ukraine had also targeted Dzhankoi air defenses, destroying up to five S-300/S-400 launchers and a radar.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Ukrainian military attempted to weaken Russian air defense systems before the arrival of F-16 aircraft with these strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Russia’s strategy to intensify offensives and expand combat operations aimed at exhausting Ukrainian forces before the arrival of F-16 fighter jets. On 10 May, Russia launched a new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine hit three Russian S-300/400 air defense batteries in occupied Crimea, General Staff says

Syrskyi added that Russian forces understand that Ukraine’s air defenses will be significantly strengthened with the Western aircraft, reducing Russia’s chances of victory in the war.

