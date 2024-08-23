Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian soldiers on Mi-8 helicopter destroy Russian Shahed drones to save valuable anti-aircraft missiles

The success of such operations underscores the importance of crew training and timely detection of enemy aerial threats, as helicopters continue to play a crucial role in Ukraine’s defense strategy.
byOlena Mukhina
23/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers on Mi-8 helicopter destroy Russian Shahed drones to save valuable anti-aircraft missiles

A Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter shot down a Russian Shahed combat drone with a forward-mounted machine gun located in the nose of the aircraft, says Militarnyi.

The Russian Shahed-type attack UAV was detected at a low altitude over water. A Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter was deployed to intercept it. A crew member of the aircraft used a 7.62mm machine gun mounted in the nose turret to hit the drone, as per the KARYMAT Telegram channel.

A direct hit caused the Russian Shahed to explode, preventing it from reaching its intended target.

Earlier, another video was released showing a Mi-24P combat helicopter destroying Russian drones. The footage shows it firing a twin-barrel 30mm GSh-30K cannon during nighttime.

However, the video does not reveal whether the enemy aerial target was successfully hit in the Ukrainian sky or not, according to Breeze channel. The time and location of the footage remain unknown.

Using helicopters to intercept Russian attack drones can be effective, but successful interception depends on several factors, including crew training and the timely detection of enemy aerial targets.

This approach can save anti-aircraft missiles. However, helicopter use is limited as they must operate over uninhabited areas, particularly rivers, reservoirs, or the sea, to avoid endangering civilian objects and populations.

Recently, Ukrainian Defense Forces began using FPV drones to shoot down Russian reconnaissance UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

The speed of the drone, used as a kamikaze interceptor, is sufficient to hit and destroy the Russian reconnaissance drone, which flies at a relatively low speed.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts