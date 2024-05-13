Eng
Esp

Ukraine’s Defense Forces shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast

It brings Russia’s total aircraft losses to 350 planes and 325 helicopters since the invasion.
byMaria Tril
13/05/2024
1 minute read
SU-25 attack aircraft. Photo: airvectors.net
Ukraine’s Defense Forces shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine’s Defense Forces units shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast, the Armed Forces General Staff reported.

According to Ukraine’s military, as of 13 May, Russia has already lost 350 aircraft and 325 helicopters in its war against Ukraine.

On 11 May, the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade downed a Russian SU-25 attack aircraft in the Avdiivka direction, marking another significant achievement in aerial defense by Ukrainian forces.

The Su-25 is a Soviet subsonic attack aircraft designed to provide air support in the combat zone and destroy targets with specified coordinates. Aircraft of this type have been in operation since 1981.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia has purchased components for aircraft its military equipment worth $500 million since 2022, circumventing sanctions.

