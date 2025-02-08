Ukrainian forces on the front line have shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft—a significant achievement confirmed by the press service of the Ukrainian unit tasked with hunting down enemy “birds.”
The soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign of the Ukrainian Ground Forces—which is part of the “South” operational command—downed the Russian plane.
“The fighters of the 28th Brigade have destroyed an enemy Su-25! Another Russian ground-attack aircraft is one less on the Toretsk front thanks to our air defense troops,” they said.
The last time, Ukrainian forces downed SU-25 in August of the previous year, when this same brigade demonstrated its combat effectiveness, per UNIAN.
On 6 January, Ukraine achieved a significant milestone in its air defense capabilities by intercepting a Russian guided aerial bomb (KAB) near the city of Zaporizhzhia.
While the Air Force confirmed this wasn’t their first such interception, reports suggest an “experimental weapon” was used, causing the bomb to crash on the city’s outskirts. The Air Force maintained operational secrecy around specific methods.
