Ukraine’s military relies on 70% international aid for frontline equipment

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk told Ukrinform that approximately 70% of equipment used by Ukraine’s defense forces on the battlefield comes from international military aid.

This comes as EU countries increasingly adopt a military support model that directly funds Ukrainian manufacturers, alongside direct equipment supplies, while the newly appointed US President Donald Trump’s plans for Ukraine aid remain uncertain—having previously stated he would consider cuts.

In an interview with Ukrinform, Havryliuk explained that while Ukraine has never received full support for maximum-intensity combat operations, the country continues requiring partner assistance, particularly for weapon systems not produced domestically or manufactured in insufficient quantities. These include air defense systems, heavy armor, and NATO-caliber artillery ammunition.

The deputy minister highlighted progress in domestic production, noting that Ukrainian manufacturers are developing new weapons and equipment.

“We’ve managed to reduce dependence on imports, particularly for special armored vehicles, and Ukraine is approaching self-sufficiency in drone production,” Havryliuk said.

According to Havryliuk, government procurement increasingly focuses on domestic producers, with nearly two-thirds of military equipment contracts last year awarded to Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

He specifically noted achievements in indigenous long-range weapons, pointing to news reports of strikes on military targets – over the recent month Ukraine significantly escalated its attacks against Moscow’s fuel and military facilities within Russia.

“Long-range strike drones currently serve as a replacement for long-range missiles in a sense,” Havryliuk told Ukrinform.

The deputy minister emphasized that Ukraine is prioritizing the rapid development of domestic long-range weapons programs, including missiles and UAVs, stating these will serve as “serious arguments” for Ukraine’s defense and deterrence capabilities.

Related: