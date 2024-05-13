Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

WSJ: Ukraine shoots down only 30% of Russian missiles

Ukraine’s ability to intercept Russian missiles and drones has significantly declined as Russia increased its use of ballistic and hypersonic missiles. According to WSJ analysts, it overwhelmed Ukraine’s air defenses.
byMaria Tril
13/05/2024
2 minute read
s-300 missile launch ground battery
S-300 missile launched from a ground battery. Source: ArmyInform
WSJ: Ukraine shoots down only 30% of Russian missiles

Ukraine is shooting down a far smaller proportion of Russian missile attacks than it was earlier in the war, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

WSJ analyzed the daily data from the Ukrainian Air Force Command that “in the past six months, Ukraine intercepted around 46% of Russian missiles, compared with 73% in the preceding six-month period. Last month, the interception rate fell to 30% for missiles.”

The worsening performance of Ukraine’s air defenses is attributed to Russia’s increasing drone and missile attacks and firing of harder-to-hit weapons, such as ballistic missiles.

WSJ highlighted that “Kyiv is also running low on ammunition for the Western-supplied Patriot systems that have been its best defense against such attacks.”

“Over the past six months, Russia fired around 45% more drones and missiles than in the proceeding six-month period,” the report said.

As per a Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, this increased volume of attacks is depleting Ukraine’s ammunition stocks, with air-defense systems sometimes unable to reload quickly enough.

The report also highlights the difficulty in intercepting certain types of missiles, stating, “In the past six months, Ukraine has shot down just 10% of the ballistic missiles Russia has fired. It hasn’t intercepted any of the S-300 and S-400 missiles fired into Ukraine so far this year.”

According to Douglas Barrie, a specialist at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, “The less of a threat Ukrainian defenses pose to Russian air power, the greater the threat to Ukrainian forces on the ground and critical infrastructure.”

The WSJ also said, citing a Ukrainian official, that the air war may come down to which side can outlast the other on missile supplies, with Ukraine dependent on its Western allies. At the same time “Russia still has its own stockpiles and is capable of producing 170 missiles every month.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts