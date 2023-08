Ukraine downs 18 of 26 cruise missiles, all 27 drones during Russia’s nighttime attack

On the night of 6 August, Russia launched six Kalibr cruise missiles, 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 27 Shahed drones at Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian air defense destroyed five Kalibr missiles, 13 Kh-101 missiles, and all drones, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

In the last 24 hours, Ukraine has shot down 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, 17 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones.

At around 16:30 on 5 August, Russia attacked Ukraine using its high-speed Kinzhal missiles and ordinary ballistic and cruise missiles. Air alert was announced all over Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia aimed at the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the west of Ukraine and the Motor Sich plant in the south.

