Four injured in Russia’s air attack on Kyiv as Ukraine destroys two missiles, all 20 Shahed drones

View from a Kyiv apartment in the city's Darnytskyi district, damaged by the debris of a downed Iranian-made Shahed drone during the Russian air attack overnight into 13 July 2023. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Overnight into 13 July, Russia attacked Ukraine again with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones, focusing their efforts on Kyiv City, and additionally launched three missiles. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all 20 drones, and two Kalibr cruise missiles, according to Ukraine’s Air Force . According to local authorities, fallen debris in Kyiv injured four civilians and damaged residential buildings.

The Air Force says Russia has launched its drones from the city of Kursk northeast of Ukraine, and from Primorsko-Akhtarsk southeast of Ukraine.

“The enemy also used two Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and one Iskander-M ballistic missile (Dzhankoi, Crimea). As a result of combat operations, all 20 attack drones were destroyed, mostly in Kyiv Oblast. Two Kalibr cruise missiles were also destroyed in different directions. Information on the consequences of the launch of the Iskander-M missile is being clarified,” the Air Force reported.

During the attack, many Kyiv residents heard and saw multiple explosions in the sky on social media. British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons commented on the attack:

Pretty nasty night. 🇷🇺 UAV attacks on Kyiv from several directions, reportedly, including the district I live in and its neighbour. No wonder things got so loud. This morning I’m grateful for 🇺🇦 air defence and for my windowless shelter. Now time to get some air. — Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) July 13, 2023

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration reported damage to residential buildings caused by fallen debris. The attack injured four civilians, two of which were hospitalized.

