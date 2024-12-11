Canadian Parliament approves almost $ 600 mn in military aid to Ukraine

The Canadian House of Commons has approved 764 million Canadian dollars (approximately $587 million USD) in military assistance to Ukraine, according to Ukrinform news agency.

Canada has been a significant supporter of Ukraine since the Russian full-scale invasion. As of February 2022, the country has provided $5.4 billion in budgetary assistance—the highest per capita support globally.

The funding is part of a larger budgetary document that will allow the government to allocate an additional 21 billion Canadian dollars ($15 bn USD) across various sectors, including national defense.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said that the aid will be used for “ammunition, training, and other means absolutely necessary for Ukrainians to win.”

The financial package extends beyond military support, which includes 400 million Canadian dollars ($282 mn USD) in financial assistance from a special IMF account and 45 million Canadian dollars ($32 mn USD) dedicated to humanitarian demining and strengthening Ukraine’s cybersecurity resilience

The Conservative Party, currently in opposition and attempting to force the government’s resignation, voted against the additional expenditures. The spending increase was approved by the House of Commons on the last legally permitted day, with Senate approval expected imminently.

