Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Canadian Parliament approves almost $ 600 mn in military aid to Ukraine

With a record $5.4 billion in assistance since 2022, Canada reinforces its per capita support for Ukraine through a new aid package.
byMaria Tril
11/12/2024
1 minute read
The Canadian House of Commons. Credit: The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN)
Canadian Parliament approves almost $ 600 mn in military aid to Ukraine

The Canadian House of Commons has approved 764 million Canadian dollars (approximately $587 million USD) in military assistance to Ukraine, according to Ukrinform news agency.

Canada has been a significant supporter of Ukraine since the Russian full-scale invasion. As of February 2022, the country has provided $5.4 billion in budgetary assistance—the highest per capita support globally.

The funding is part of a larger budgetary document that will allow the government to allocate an additional 21 billion Canadian dollars ($15 bn USD) across various sectors, including national defense.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said that the aid will be used for “ammunition, training, and other means absolutely necessary for Ukrainians to win.”

The financial package extends beyond military support, which includes 400 million Canadian dollars ($282 mn USD) in financial assistance from a special IMF account and 45 million Canadian dollars ($32 mn USD) dedicated to humanitarian demining and strengthening Ukraine’s cybersecurity resilience

The Conservative Party, currently in opposition and attempting to force the government’s resignation, voted against the additional expenditures. The spending increase was approved by the House of Commons on the last legally permitted day, with Senate approval expected imminently.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts