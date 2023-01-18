Canada to donate 200 Senator APCs to Ukraine, Defense Minister says in Kyiv

Senator APCs

Canada will donate 200 Senator Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced during a visit to Kyiv today.

This comes after a specific Ukrainian request for these vehicles which are being purchased from the Roshel factory in Ontario, Canada. This aid is valued at over $90 mn and is part of the additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in November 2022.

Minister Anand announced this news alongside her Ukrainian counterpart, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, with whom she held a bilateral meeting.

Senator APCs are security task vehicles that allow for the safe transport of personnel and equipment, and medical evacuations. The vehicles’ armor helps shield troops in danger. Technology and weapons can be mounted on the APCs.

Senator APCs have a steel frame and glass that can withstand shots from a 50-caliber weapon. It body is explosion-proof, so it can withstand a grenade or mine. The vehicle’s tires have a “Run Flat” system with on-the-go inflation.

The vehicle is equipped with a system that can counteract chemical, biological, and radiological attacks by generating clean air inside the sealed cabin.

Canada has committed over $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of February 2022. This includes a NASAMS air defense system and munitions, 39 armored combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, M777 Howitzers and associated ammunition, and more.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told that the Canadian government is currently not considering shipping Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

