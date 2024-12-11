Eng
US approves $266 mn support package for Ukraine’s F-16 fleet

A $266 million package will enhance Ukraine’s ability to conduct self-defense and regional security missions.
11/12/2024
F-16
F-16. Illustrative photo. Credit: Militarnyi
The United States State Department approved a $266.4 million foreign military sale package to Ukraine, focusing on F-16 fighter jet maintenance and support services, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

F-16 fighter jets significantly enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities against Russian aerial attacks, providing a much-needed modern combat aircraft to counter Russian military aviation.

The package encompasses a wide range of critical technical services and equipment designed to enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. Key components include joint mission planning systems, aircraft key loaders, engine improvement programs, spare parts, repair support, and specialized software and training equipment.

 Principal contractors for the maintenance package include Sabena from Belgium, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics from Texas, and Pratt and Whitney from Connecticut.

According to the agency, the sale aims to “improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats” by providing a more robust air defense system. The package is aimed to support self-defense and regional security missions without altering the fundamental military balance in the region.

This development comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent announcement about the arrival of a second batch of F-16 fighters from Denmark.

The president said F-16 fighter jets are already intercepting Russian missiles and protecting Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian lives. “Now our air shield is additionally reinforced,” Zelenskyy said.

