Ukraine to protect future F-16 fleet by dispersing it in underground bunkers

Ukraine’s Air Force and Ilia Yevlash explained that Ukraine will protect F-16s using underground bunkers and other methods to safely deploy them across various runways, making detection by Russians difficult through deceptive tactics. He said it on national TV, according to Liga.

After the United States approved last fall, countries including the Netherlands, Denmark, and Romania are helping train Ukrainian F-16 pilots to counter Russia’s air superiority. Currently, twelve Ukrainian pilots are being trained in Denmark, Britain, and the US, and are expected to be combat-ready this summer. However, upon their return, only about six of the promised 45 F-16s from European allies may have been delivered, as per media reports.