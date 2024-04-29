Ukraine to protect future F-16 fleet by dispersing it in underground bunkers

Yevlash said there are a number of approaches to safely deploying F-16s in Ukraine so that they can effectively perform tasks and protect the country’s airspace.
“This is a huge investment. We are talking about underground storage facilities and bunkers. Therefore, we are now developing methods for how exactly they can be deployed,” the Air Force spokesman said.
The strategy is to distribute the aircraft across different types of runways, making it challenging for the Russians to detect the F-16s. Specifically, a variety of methods will be employed to deceive the occupiers, Yevlash said.
