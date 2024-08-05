Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets with early missile warning systems

Militarnyi said that F-16 jets in Ukraine have been equipped with Terma PIDS+ and an early missile warning system after analyzing videos published on the Ukrainian president’s official Telegram channel.

The Terma system, developed and produced by the Danish company Terma, has been installed on the jets of all European Participating Air Forces (EPAF) member countries.

In 2018, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium ordered Terma PIDS+ with the Hensoldt AAR-60(V)2 (MWS) missile warning system for their F-16s.

These countries were supposed to transfer the fighter jets to Ukraine. However, it is still being determined which of them sent the aircraft, which is shown in the image.

The MWS provides a vital enhancement to the F-16’s self-defense system, enabling the aircraft to detect and counter incoming missiles in advance.

The system consists of six sensors and one computer. Three sensors are installed on each of the two pylons. Their placement ensures almost complete spherical coverage around the aircraft.

The computer is installed in the right pylon. The AAR-60(V)2 transmits threat information to the Terma ALQ-213 countermeasure management system located in the pilot’s cockpit.

The ALQ-213 selects the most effective sequence for firing flares from the Flare-Up module, which is located in the PIDS+. The flares are fired at an angle to be shot diagonally downward, avoiding the missile mounted on the jet’s wingtip.

