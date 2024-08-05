Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets with early missile warning systems

The integration of this Danish-manufactured system marks a vital upgrade in Ukraine’s air defense, ensuring greater protection and operational effectiveness against missile threats.
byOlena Mukhina
05/08/2024
2 minute read
F-16s in Ukraine. Screenshot from the video of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech on the Ukraine’s Air Force Day.
Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets with early missile warning systems

Militarnyi said that F-16 jets in Ukraine have been equipped with Terma PIDS+ and an early missile warning system after analyzing videos published on the Ukrainian president’s official Telegram channel.

The Terma system, developed and produced by the Danish company Terma, has been installed on the jets of all European Participating Air Forces (EPAF) member countries.

In 2018, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium ordered Terma PIDS+ with the Hensoldt AAR-60(V)2 (MWS) missile warning system for their F-16s.

These countries were supposed to transfer the fighter jets to Ukraine. However, it is still being determined which of them sent the aircraft, which is shown in the image.

Pylon of the Terma system in a F-16 jet. Source: Terma
Pylon of the Terma system in an F-16 jet. Source: Terma

The MWS provides a vital enhancement to the F-16’s self-defense system, enabling the aircraft to detect and counter incoming missiles in advance.

The system consists of six sensors and one computer. Three sensors are installed on each of the two pylons. Their placement ensures almost complete spherical coverage around the aircraft.

The computer is installed in the right pylon. The AAR-60(V)2 transmits threat information to the Terma ALQ-213 countermeasure management system located in the pilot’s cockpit.

The ALQ-213 selects the most effective sequence for firing flares from the Flare-Up module, which is located in the PIDS+. The flares are fired at an angle to be shot diagonally downward, avoiding the missile mounted on the jet’s wingtip.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts