Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Canada to provide naval boats and F-16 training support to Ukraine

Canada’s Defense Minister Bill Blair announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including sending Canadian instructors for F-16 fighter jet pilot training and providing 10 rigid-hull inflatable boats for various operational uses​.
byOrysia Hrudka
23/01/2024
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, Canada’s Minister of Defense, Bill Blair, announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine during the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues (Ramstein format). This includes the transfer of Canadian instructors to assist in the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

The acquisition of F-16 fighter jets is significant for Ukraine as it seeks to enhance its air superiority against Russian forces.

As reported by European Pravda, the military assistance package, valued at approximately $15 million, consists of 10 rigid-hull inflatable boats from Zodiac Hurricane Technologies.

These boats will aid Ukraine in operations such as search and rescue, troop and cargo transport, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Each boat provided by Canada will be equipped with modern sensor, navigation, and communication systems. Additionally, Canada will facilitate the training of Ukrainian military personnel on these boats, with the expectation that Ukraine will receive them by the end of spring 2024.

In parallel, starting from February 2024, Canada, as part of the F-16 coalition, will provide civilian instructors, aircraft, and support personnel to assist in the training of Ukrainian pilots, in collaboration with Denmark and France. This training program is set to continue until 2025.

Finally, during the “Ramstein” meeting, the Canadian Minister of Defense announced Canada’s participation in the armored vehicle coalition and the coalition for the development of Ukraine’s Air Force, established by the participants of the format.

It’s worth noting that the current meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues took place online and focused on Ukraine’s long-term needs. In his opening remarks, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine in its resistance against full-scale Russian aggression.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts