Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

F-16s alone won’t win war, Ukrainian FM Kuleba Tells CNN

The Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that while F-16s are crucial, they must be part of a broader arsenal to be truly effective against Russian forces.
byOlena Mukhina
13/07/2024
2 minute read
F-16 training
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte inspect F-16 fighter jets in Eindhoven, Netherlands, August 2023. Credit: Presidential Office of Ukraine
F-16s alone won’t win war, Ukrainian FM Kuleba Tells CNN

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with CNN that no single weapon can be a game-changer for Ukrainian forces in Russia’s war.

His claims came while Ukraine awaits F-16 fighter jets, which it expects will enhance its air defenses against Russia’s air superiority. Following the US approval last fall, training for Ukrainian pilots is underway in Denmark, Britain, and the US, with expectations for them to be combat-ready sometime this summer.

In addition, Ukrainian officials have many times emphasized the importance of striking targets, such as bases and logistics, inside Russia’s territory. However, neither the US nor European countries rush to lift a ban on using their weapons for such operations. Meanwhile, Ukrainian civilians and military continue to suffer from Russian military aggression, and the number of casualties is growing each day.

“We can change the situation for the good only if we have all the necessary weapons and a sufficient amount of equipment and ammunition.

This is why F-16s are as important as different types of air defense systems, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery ammunition. All of them, taken together, can and will be a game-changer,” the minister claimed.

Earlier, during the NATO summit in Washington, the leaders of the Kyiv-allied states signed the Ukraine Compact deal —a document that includes commitments to the war-torn country. It unites nations that have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine into a single, coordinated, and comprehensive system.

Zelenskyy: Security guarantees boost Ukraine’s defenses but NATO membership remains the goal

Read also: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!