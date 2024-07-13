F-16s alone won’t win war, Ukrainian FM Kuleba Tells CNN

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with CNN that no single weapon can be a game-changer for Ukrainian forces in Russia’s war.

His claims came while Ukraine awaits F-16 fighter jets, which it expects will enhance its air defenses against Russia’s air superiority. Following the US approval last fall, training for Ukrainian pilots is underway in Denmark, Britain, and the US, with expectations for them to be combat-ready sometime this summer.

In addition, Ukrainian officials have many times emphasized the importance of striking targets, such as bases and logistics, inside Russia’s territory. However, neither the US nor European countries rush to lift a ban on using their weapons for such operations. Meanwhile, Ukrainian civilians and military continue to suffer from Russian military aggression, and the number of casualties is growing each day.

“We can change the situation for the good only if we have all the necessary weapons and a sufficient amount of equipment and ammunition. This is why F-16s are as important as different types of air defense systems, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery ammunition. All of them, taken together, can and will be a game-changer,” the minister claimed.

Earlier, during the NATO summit in Washington, the leaders of the Kyiv-allied states signed the Ukraine Compact deal —a document that includes commitments to the war-torn country. It unites nations that have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine into a single, coordinated, and comprehensive system.

