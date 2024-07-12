Zelenskyy: Security guarantees boost Ukraine’s defenses but NATO membership remains the goal

The security cooperation agreement between countries strengthens Ukraine but does not replace its aspiration to become a NATO member in the future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, as per NV.

During the NATO summit in Washington, the leaders of the Kyiv-allied states signed the Ukraine Compact deal —a document that includes commitments to the war-torn country. It unites nations that have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine into a single, coordinated, and comprehensive system.

“These commitments strengthen Ukraine but do not substitute our goal to become a NATO member,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, 23 “strong agreements” have already been concluded, and pacts with other countries are planned.

The Ukrainian president also noted that the work on the Ukraine Compact led to long-term commitments on military assistance, additional air defense systems, progress on the transfer of F-16 aircraft, and the development of defense cooperation.

The document remains open for signing by other countries and secures military and defense support, the development of future Ukrainian Defense Forces, and a mechanism for emergency consultations among partners in the event of continued war escalation or potential future aggression.

The President’s Office noted that the Ukraine Compact complements the Joint G7 Declaration agreed at the previous NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023.

In addition, Zelenskyy stated at the Ukraine-NATO Council that the country “deserves an invitation to NATO” and emphasized Ukraine’s role in European security amid Russian aggression.

He stressed that Ukraine outside the Alliance is a “temptation for Russia to repeatedly practice aggression, become an invader, and attack Ukraine and other countries.”

