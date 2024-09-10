Eng
Netherlands gives Ukraine green light for Russia deep strikes with Dutch weapons

Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans says the Netherlands permits Ukraine to use Dutch-supplied weapons, including F-16 fighters, for strikes into Russian territory without range restrictions. He encourages other allies to adopt similar policies.
by Yuri Zoria
10/09/2024
2 minute read
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans. Screenshot: Youtube, via tpo.nl
In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) published on 9 September, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said the Netherlands has authorized Ukraine to use Dutch-supplied weapons, including its F-16 fighter jets, for strikes on military targets deep inside Russian territory.

Ukraine ramped up its efforts to secure permission from Western partners for deep strikes inside Russia using Western-supplied weapons after Russia’s invasion of northern Kharkiv Oblast earlier this year. The US has permitted the use of short-range GMLRS rockets for strikes inside Russia but not longer-range ATACMS missiles. Currently, Germany remains hesitant to transfer its Taurus missiles to Ukraine, while Britain, France, and the US supply Storm Shadow/Scalp and ATACMS but maintain restrictions on strikes inside Russia.
The Netherlands don’t supply long range missiles to Ukraine, but the Dutch-supplied F-16 fighter jets can potentially carry cruise missiles, such as JASSM, not currently supplied to Ukraine.

When asked if Ukraine can use the Dutch-supplied weapons for deep strikes inside Russia, Brekelmans said,

“Ukraine is allowed to use our weapons on Russian territory to defend itself in accordance with international law. Kyiv has a right to self-defense. And if the country is attacked from border areas or from Russian airfields, then it can take aim at military targets. The same applies to enemy missiles – these can also be intercepted with our weapons over Russia.”

Asked if Amsterdam has imposed any range restrictions, the minister clarified that international law is not restricted by distance:

“The right to self-defense does not stop 100 kilometers from the border,” Brekelmans explained.

The Dutch Defense Minister also confirmed that the same policy applies to the Dutch-supplied F-16 fighter jets.

“We trust that they will use the fighter jets in accordance with international law. And so far, they have done so,” he said, implying that Ukraine does not use the jets to hit civilian targets.

The Dutch minister declined to provide operational details about the current use of F-16s by Ukraine, citing security concerns. However, he did mention that the next batch of air-to-air missiles and spare parts for the F-16s would be delivered soon.

The minister says that the Netherlands is encouraging other allies to lift their restrictions on weapon use. He suggested that if countries are unwilling to remove all limitations, they could at least make exceptions for strikes against Russian military airfields or fighter jets amid Russia’s escalated air attacks, including glide bomb strikes.

Brekelmans emphasized the importance of allowing Ukraine to defend itself against Russian attacks, particularly highlighting the threat of glide bombs launched from fighter jets. He stated,

“Either we accept that Moscow can carry out its glide bomb attacks undisturbed, or we allow Kyiv to defend itself.”

