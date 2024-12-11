Ukraine has funds and weapons to fight through mid-2025, Finance Minister says

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais that Ukraine has enough financial resources and weaponry to continue its defense against Russian aggression through at least the first half of 2025.

Ukraine is concerned about continued support in 2025. Diminishing Western assistance, influenced by potential political shifts and financial constraints in donor countries exacerbates these worries, risking Ukraine’s ability to maintain its defense efforts.

Marchenko said that Ukraine is currently receiving necessary weapons from the United States and plans to allocate substantial budget funds for ammunition and military equipment purchases in 2025.

“This means that at least for the first half of the year and beyond, we will be well-armed to counter this aggression,” he said.

The minister said that since the upcoming change in the US presidential administration there could be challenges. Marchenko said that Ukraine must “very wisely” use the available time and be prepared to negotiate with the new administration.

While the Biden administration has sought to secure additional military and financial aid of $24 billion for Ukraine, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, has refused to bring this assistance to a vote.

Trump, during his campaign and recently, has indicated that Ukraine may receive significantly reduced support compared to the previous administration. He previously described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “the best salesman of all politicians who ever lived.”

