Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine has funds and weapons to fight through mid-2025, Finance Minister says

As the US presidential transition approaches, Ukraine’s leadership remains confident in its ability to sustain military operations at least until July 2025
byMaria Tril
11/12/2024
2 minute read
Marchenko
Ukraine’s Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko. Credit: Ministry of Finance
Ukraine has funds and weapons to fight through mid-2025, Finance Minister says

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais that Ukraine has enough financial resources and weaponry to continue its defense against Russian aggression through at least the first half of 2025.

Ukraine is concerned about continued support in 2025. Diminishing Western assistance, influenced by potential political shifts and financial constraints in donor countries exacerbates these worries, risking Ukraine’s ability to maintain its defense efforts.

Marchenko said that Ukraine is currently receiving necessary weapons from the United States and plans to allocate substantial budget funds for ammunition and military equipment purchases in 2025.

“This means that at least for the first half of the year and beyond, we will be well-armed to counter this aggression,” he said.

The minister said that since the upcoming change in the US presidential administration there could be challenges. Marchenko said that Ukraine must “very wisely” use the available time and be prepared to negotiate with the new administration.

While the Biden administration has sought to secure additional military and financial aid of $24 billion for Ukraine, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, has refused to bring this assistance to a vote.

Trump, during his campaign and recently, has indicated that Ukraine may receive significantly reduced support compared to the previous administration. He previously described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “the best salesman of all politicians who ever lived.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!