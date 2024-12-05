Eng
No new Ukraine funds until Trump returns to office, speaker Johnson says

He emphasized that US foreign policy, including aid to Ukraine, should align with Trump’s priorities once he resumes power in 2025.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
05/12/2024
1 minute read
US House speaker Mike Johnson. Photo: Johnson via X
House Speaker Mike Johnson has rejected a $24 billion Ukraine aid package the Biden administration proposed as part of a critical spending bill due by 20 December.

The funding request, submitted to Congress by the Office of Management and Budget last month, was for Ukrainian weapons and equipment and restocking US military supplies.

“I’m not planning to do that. It is not the place of Joe Biden to make that decision now. We’re going to wait and take the new commander-in-chief’s direction,” Johnson told reporters.

With the government funding deadline approaching, Johnson expects a temporary measure extending into March, though some Republicans prefer January to advance their legislative agenda. Given opposition from House Republicans to short-term funding bills, Johnson will likely need Democratic support.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues supporting Ukraine with remaining funds from April’s $60 billion package. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured NATO and Ukraine that all Congress-authorized funding will be fully utilized.

Read more:

