Former RT director calling to drown, burn Ukrainian kids charged with new count of advocating genocide

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has leveled an additional charge of publicly promoting the genocide of Ukrainians against the former Russia Today broadcast director Anton Krasovsky.

“Specifically, in one of the recent broadcasts of his own show, he publicly called for drowning and burning Ukrainian children. This footage was aired on Russia Today broadcasts, as well as the Russian propagandist’s own channels on YouTube and Telegram, which have several hundred thousand subscribers,” the SBU says.

The agency has notified Krasovsky of a new suspicion under Part 2 of Article 442 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (public calls for genocide through acts intentionally committed with the intent to completely or partially destroy a national or ethnic group by killing members of such a group).

“Since the criminal is evading justice abroad, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice,” the SBU says.

Ukraine’s security service is likely referring to an episode where Krasovsky reaffirms his views on burning and drowning Ukrainian children after reading aloud the Bible.

He first made the statements on a show aired by RT on 20 October 2022. Talking with pro-war writer Sergei Lukyanenko, Krasovsky suggested drowning or burning Ukrainian children who do not like Russia, as well as laughing about rapes by Russian soldiers in Ukraine and stating that Ukraine should not exist and Ukrainians who resist Russia should be shot.

Meanwhile on Russia’s state-funded RT, director of broadcasting Anton Krasovsky suggests drowning or burning Ukrainian children, makes hideous comments about the rapes by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, says Ukraine should not exist and Ukrainians who resist Russia should be shot. pic.twitter.com/BGIaBNok4v — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 23, 2022

The RT Director of Broadcasting was subsequently suspended from the Russian state-owned network.

Ukraine sentenced Krasovsky in absentia to 5 years in prison with property confiscation in February 2023. The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the propagandist publicly called for the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children in one of the broadcasts of his own program.

“He turns the Russian audience against Ukrainians and calls for the physical destruction of the Ukrainian people,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

An examination was conducted, which found that these statements constited public calls for the genocide of Ukrainians.

Related:

Victims of “Donbas genocide” were paid actors, Prigozhin’s fired trolls reveal

How ordinary Russians were turned into murderers and rapists through TV and smartphones

How state propaganda is driving Russia’s genocide of Ukraine

Russian propagandists must be tried for inciting genocide and war – international lawyer

The “Odesa Massacre”: a crown jewel in Russia’s genocidal anti-Ukrainian propaganda