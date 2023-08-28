Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Toretsk hit by Russian cluster munitions, one woman killed and three injured

bySerge Havrylets
28/08/2023
Uragan cluster munition
A russian rocket inside a Ukrainian house following the idiscriminate shelling of Toretsk in the Donetsk Oblast. Credit: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
The indiscriminate shelling of Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine) killed a woman and wounded three people, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The Russian army allegedly used cluster munitions to shell residential areas in Toretsk today.

“On 28 August, at 6 p.m., the Russian army shelled the city of Toretsk, allegedly using Uragan MLRS cluster munitions. A 39-year-old woman who was doing household chores in her yard at the time of the attack was killed by the shelling,” the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office informed.

Three other local residents sustained shrapnel wounds, including a married couple aged 72 and 73 and a woman aged 88, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. All the injured civilians were at home during the shelling. They were taken to the hospital.

In addition, townhouses and apartment buildings were damaged by the shelling.

