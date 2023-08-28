Ukraine downs four of six missiles from Russia’s night attack; two hit Poltava Oblast

On the night of 28 August, Ukrainian air defense shot down four of six Russian missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. Two missiles hit an industrial facility in Myrhorod district, Poltava Oblast, killing two and injuring five.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles.

In total, the Russian army launched four Kalibr cruise missiles from the frigate in the Black Sea, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Two missiles hit an industrial facility in Hoholeve village, Myrhorod district, Poltava Oblast, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andrii Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Yermak, the attack killed two workers and wounded five more.

