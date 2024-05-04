Ukraine gets first weapons from latest US aid just 4 days after Biden’s signing – NYT

On 28 and 29 April, Ukraine received the first batches of weapons from the new US aid package – just four days after Biden approved it. These included anti-tank missiles and 155mm artillery shells, according to The New York Times. On 30 April, Patriot missiles provided by Spain arrived in Poland and are expected to reach the front lines soon.

As the US Congress stalled military aid for Ukraine for more than six months, Ukrainian defenses have significantly degraded, resulting in Ukraine gradually losing ground to Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast. The aid bill finally passed Congress last month and the Pentagon announced a new assistance package, yet the matériel delivery and distribution requires time to have an impact on the current situation.

Analysts warn that Ukraine may only stabilize the situation at the front by summer at best or by year’s end at worst. Several factors contribute to this timeline:

not all promised weapons can be delivered immediately;

the US is still determining what can be transferred without depleting NATO stockpiles;

the 155mm shells Ukraine urgently needs are in short supply;

the looming threat of a major Russian offensive in the coming weeks adds further urgency.

By late June, Ukraine could receive F-16 fighter jets, the report states, alongside an additional Patriot system promised by Germany. On 6 May, approximately 70 Ukrainian servicemembers will begin six weeks of training on the F-16s at a German air base. After completing the training, it will take about two days to transport the massive missile launchers, radar, and other components to a logistics hub in Poland and hand them over to Ukrainian officials for transport across the border.

