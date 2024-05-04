Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine gets first weapons from latest US aid just 4 days after Biden’s signing – NYT

However, Ukraine will receive the additional Patriot system promised by Germany by late June.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
04/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine gets first weapons from latest US aid just 4 days after Biden's signing - NYT
Ukrainian soldier on the frontline. Photo: General Staff
Ukraine gets first weapons from latest US aid just 4 days after Biden’s signing – NYT

On 28 and 29 April, Ukraine received the first batches of weapons from the new US aid package – just four days after Biden approved it. These included anti-tank missiles and 155mm artillery shells, according to The New York Times. On 30 April, Patriot missiles provided by Spain arrived in Poland and are expected to reach the front lines soon.

As the US Congress stalled military aid for Ukraine for more than six months, Ukrainian defenses have significantly degraded, resulting in Ukraine gradually losing ground to Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast. The aid bill finally passed Congress last month and the Pentagon announced a new assistance package, yet the matériel delivery and distribution requires time to have an impact on the current situation.

Analysts warn that Ukraine may only stabilize the situation at the front by summer at best or by year’s end at worst. Several factors contribute to this timeline: 

  • not all promised weapons can be delivered immediately;
  • the US is still determining what can be transferred without depleting NATO stockpiles; 
  • the 155mm shells Ukraine urgently needs are in short supply;
  • the looming threat of a major Russian offensive in the coming weeks adds further urgency.

By late June, Ukraine could receive F-16 fighter jets, the report states, alongside an additional Patriot system promised by Germany. On 6 May, approximately 70 Ukrainian servicemembers will begin six weeks of training on the F-16s at a German air base. After completing the training, it will take about two days to transport the massive missile launchers, radar, and other components to a logistics hub in Poland and hand them over to Ukrainian officials for transport across the border.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts