US, UK, EU push UAE to crack down on firms bypassing Russia sanctions

In the UAE, authorities claim no such exports or re-exports have happened this year, but they haven’t provided any evidence.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
01/05/2024
2 minute read
Dubai skyline at sunset, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Depositphotos
The US, UK, and EU are increasing pressure on the United Arab Emirates to crack down on companies helping Russia evade sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, Sky News reported.

“Three separate Western sources said they are particularly concerned about the UAE exporting computer chips, electronics, machinery and other sanctioned products to Russia that could be used to aid Moscow’s military effort against Ukraine,” noted Sky News.

The British Foreign Office confirmed that last week, Western officials visited the UAE as part of coordinated efforts to prevent sanctioned goods from reaching Russia.

According to Reuters sources, the officials asked the UAE in a series of separate meetings to share detailed trade information on its exports to Russia and on the re-export of so-called “dual-use” goods that have both civilian and military applications.

While not directly addressing the talks, a UAE official told Reuters that bans on certain dual-use items “essential in mitigating the Ukraine conflict” were in place. Preliminary data suggested no such exports or re-exports occurred so far this year, the official stated.

While sanctions against Russia over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, including bans on exports of sensitive goods, have largely been enforced by Western states, other countries are not necessarily compelled to comply.

However, the US has taken action against individuals and companies circumventing the sanctions, including in the UAE, and has also pressured NATO member Türkiye among others to fall in line.

