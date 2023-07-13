Sweden and Ukraine sign agreements enabling test flights of Gripen jets – CNN

A July 13 statement by the Swedish government says that the country’s Defense Minister Pål Jonson has signed a protective security agreement with Ukraine at the Vilnius NATO summit on 12 July that would allow to shorten defense material delivery time for Ukraine, according to CNN.
The agreement will enable Ukraine to purchase defense material directly from the industry with shorter delivery times, according to the statement.
“The agreement makes it possible for Sweden and Ukraine to exchange confidential information concerning, for example, test flights of JAS Gripen or military equipment,” the statement reads.
On 12 July, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported that the signed document “provides great opportunities both for our Armed Forces and for Swedish companies like SAAB and others.”
Tags: Sweden