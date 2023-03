On 23 March, the Swedish government announced it would send new military assistance to Ukraine worth over $590 mn.

The package includes tanks, artillery pieces of Archer Artillery System and Robot 97, and ammunition.

In addition, Sweden said it might sell 14 artillery pieces of the Archer Artillery System to the UK, which previously donated the same pieces to Ukraine.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Sweden, Ukraine