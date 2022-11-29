Swedish MP calls to allow selling SAAB JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

Swedish MP calls to allow selling SAAB JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

SAAB JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. Photo: Flickr Finnish Aviation Museum / Tuomo Salonen 

The Swedish government should allow the sale of Swedish SAAB JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, in which the Ukrainian side is interested, Magnus Jakobsson, member of the Riksdag (Swedish Parliament), said in his remark to Guildhall, according to Ukrinform.

“As for military aid in general my position is that I always argue that Sweden has to be ready to sell arms. In particular, I know that the Ukrainian side is interested in the Swedish aircraft JAS 39 Gripen (SAAB), and I say that we have to make it possible. We have a law in Sweden that says we are not allowed to sell military equipment to a country that is at war, but since we are already giving equipment to Ukraine, of course, we should have the possibility to sell also,” the lawmaker says.

