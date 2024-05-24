Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Politico: First batch of Ukrainian pilots graduated from F-16 training in Arizona

They are now heading to Europe for additional training, according to the US National Guard Air Force spokeswoman Erin Hannigan.
byMaria Tril
24/05/2024
2 minute read
F-16 trainer aircraft
F-16BM ET613 trainer aircraft during a training flight. Credit: Militarnyi
Politico: First batch of Ukrainian pilots graduated from F-16 training in Arizona

The first group of Ukrainian pilots has completed training on F-16 fighter jets at a military base in Arizona in the US, US National Guard Air Force spokeswoman Erin Hannigan tells Politico.

She said the pilots were trained at Tucson’s 162nd Air National Guard Base. The spokeswoman did not name the exact number of pilots or the training completion date “for security reasons.”

Politico reported that the pilots are now heading to Europe for additional training.

On 22 May, Ilya Yevlash, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said during a telethon that the first specialists servicing F-16 fighter jets had begun to return to Ukraine.

The Air Force spokesman said, “The specialists will also be able to share their experience with other Ukrainian military technicians.”

The Dutch Ministry of Defense said earlier in May that ten Ukrainian servicemen had been trained to maintain F-16 fighter jets in the country.

The Danish Ministry of Defense said the country would provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters this summer. The ministry noted that it is difficult to establish a clear schedule for the transfer of F-16s because “there are several conditions that must be met for Ukraine to use the provided aircraft.”

Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing training. According to The New York Times, Ukraine may receive only six of the approximately 45 F-16s promised by Western countries by July. It is expected that 12 pilots will be ready by this summer, less than a full squadron.

The Ukrainian government has repeatedly stated that the arrival of Western fighters in Ukraine could change the situation on the battlefield, as Russia has “complete air superiority” in the occupied territories.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts