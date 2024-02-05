Commander: Ukraine to receive F-16s, 300-500 km missiles in future aid packages

Game changers

Answering a question about game-changing weapons during the ongoing Russian invasion, Naiev highlighted several systems.

MANPADS and anti-tank weapons

During the initial month of Russia’s all-out war, supplied anti-tank missiles (NLAW, JAVELIN) and portable air defenses (STINGER, STARSTREAK, PIORUN) from allies were pivotal, according to the commander. Mobile anti-tank units ambushed enemy armor, affecting their supply lines, while air defense groups took down enemy aircraft, helicopters, and airborne forces, Naiev noted.

NATO artillery systems

With support from allies, Ukraine’s Armed Forces acquired superior Western artillery, including M777A1, FH70 howitzers, and CAESAR, AHS Krab, PzH-2000, M109 self-propelled guns. Coupled with counter-battery and surveillance drones, these systems neutralized Russia’s artillery edge and their “fire barrage” tactic, Naiev noted.

GMLRS rockets