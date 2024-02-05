Commander: Ukraine to receive F-16s, 300-500 km missiles in future aid packages

Lt-Gen Serhii Naiev, commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF JF), said that Ukraine will receive more long-range weapons from its Western allies. Alongside the F-16 fighter jets, missiles with a range of 300-500 kilometers are expected to be delivered in the future, he said in an interview published on the UAF JF’s Facebook page.
“In future military aid packages, Ukraine is expecting F-16 aircraft and missiles with a range of 300-500 kilometers, which will allow the Ukrainian Defense Forces to achieve even greater success on the battlefield and liberate our territory from the enemy,” said Naiev without specifying the particular weapons in question.