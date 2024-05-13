Eng
Military: Five Russian battalions involved in assault on Vovchansk, having “tactical success”

Five Russian battalions mount an assault on Vovchansk, achieving tactical success, sustaining over 100 casualties yesterdays, with 14 battles still active, per Ukraine’s General Staff.
Yuri Zoria
13/05/2024
1 minute read
Situation in northern Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine as of 13 May 2024. Map: liveuamap
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian forces have deployed up to five battalions to attack Vovchansk in northern Kharkiv Oblast, suffering over 100 casualties in the area yesterday. They noted Russia’s tactical success in advancing toward Vovchansk, where fierce fighting for the city persists.

Overnight on 10 May, Russian forces launched a new offensive from the north into Kharkiv Oblast across the border, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses and draw forces from Donetsk, with ongoing intense border battles complicating the situation.

Situation in northern Kharkiv Oblast, as per the Deepstatemap.

The General Staff says that on 12 May, the Russians conducted 22 assault actions in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, with 14 still ongoing. Combat operations are also underway along the Pylna-Lukiantsi, Pylna-Hlyboke, Pylna-Oliynykove, and Murom-Buhruvatka directions, with the Russain forces launching assaults along the Strilecha-Hlyboke, Oliynykove-Hlyboke, Oliynykove-Lukiantsi, Murom-Starytsia, and Pletenivka-Tykhe directions.

According to the Staff, Ukraine’s Defense forces are conducting defensive operations, inflicting fire damage on enemy troops, and extensively using unmanned systems for reconnaissance and precision strikes.

