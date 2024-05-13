Russo-Ukrainian war, day 809: Russia intensifies Kharkiv offensive, makes limited gains around Vovchansk

Exclusives

Special cultural operation by Putin’s favorite violinist succeeds in Seoul. Defying international backlash, Putin-backed violinist Vladimir Spivakov’s secretive Seoul concert was touted as a Russian cultural victory. The performance, revealed only after the fact, faced protests but proceeded as planned.

Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court flexes muscles, arrests sitting minister. This case against the incumbent Minister of Agriculture is emerging as a landmark in the operation of Ukraine’s new anti-corruption institutions, which have previously convicted high-ranking officials, including MPs, judges, and managers of state agencies.

Debunked: the top corruption myths Russia pushes to discredit Ukraine. From claims that Ukraine resells Western weapons to assertions that elites profit at the expense of soldiers, a new report breaks down the most pervasive false corruption narratives spread by Russia.

Military

Zelensky says “”brutal fighting”” takes place in the Kharkiv’s border villages, warned about Russian information operations. According to the DeepState map, Russian troops managed to occupy nearly 107 square kilometers of land in the northern Kharkiv region on the first days of the offensive, although a significant part of this area was already in the grey zone before the offensive started.

Military: Five Russian battalions involved in assault on Vovchansk, having “”tactical success””. Five Russian battalions mount an assault on Vovchansk, achieving tactical success, sustaining over 100 casualties yesterdays, with 14 battles still active, per Ukraine’s General Staff.

ISW: Russia looks to seize Kharkiv Oblast’s Vovchansk to pressure Kupiansk defenses. Russian troops intensify attacks around Vovchansk near Russia-Ukraine border, likely aiming to isolate area and pressure Ukrainian Kupiansk defenses, as per ISW.

Kharkiv’s Vovchansk authorities refute alleged Russians’ entry into the city. Vovchansk authorities dismiss Russian troop presence amidst ongoing shelling, emphasizing active Ukrainian military operations to defend the city.

As of 13 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 484030 (+1740) Tanks: 7485 (+31) APV: 14417 (+42) Artillery systems: 12487 (+15) MLRS: 1070 (+4) Anti-aircraft systems: 797 Aircraft: 350 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 9936 (+26) Cruise missiles : 2197 (+3) Warships/boats: 26 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 16878 (+59)



International

Ukraine’s first lady and foreign minister make their first visit to Serbia. Ukraine’s First Lady and Foreign Minister visit Serbia for the first time, potentially signaling a pivot in Serbian alliances away from Russia towards Western engagement, according to Reuters.

Humanitarian and social impact

City on brink: Vovchansk residents flee amid devastating shelling. Ukrainian officer reports widespread destruction and ongoing evacuation as Russian attacks escalate.

Political and legal developments

Georgians protest against Russian influence and “”foreign agent”” bill ahead of final voting. More than 50,000 demonstrators flooded the streets of Tbilisi on May 11, opposing the “”foreign agent”” bill that could curtail freedom of speech and bolster Russian influence in Georgia.

Intelligence and technology

UK Intel: Gazprom sees biggest annual loss in 25 years due to war in Ukraine. Gazprom’s failure to replace its lost European gas market will constrain profits until at least 2030, British intelligence assesses

New developments

High-rise’s section collapsed in Russia’s Belgorod. Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims it is the result of their air defense work while shooting down Ukrainian missiles.

Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Ukraine takes third place. Ukraine got the highest 12 points from the Czech Republic and Moldova.

Media: Drones attacked Russia’s Volgograd oil refinery, Kaluga oil depot, Lipetsk steel mill. Suspilne sources claim drone attacks on Russia’s Volgograd oil refinery, Kaluga oil depot, Lipetsk steel mill. Volgograd media confirm at least one of the attacks.

Read our earlier daily review here.