Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1033: Trump claims Putin wants to meet him as IMF predicts when Ukraine war ends

Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin wants to meet him “as soon as possible,” which comes as the IMF projects the Russia’s war in Ukraine will extend into late 2025 or early 2026.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
23/12/2024
3 minute read
Exclusives

Ukraine can win back US Republicans – here’s how, says DC expert. “You put all of your eggs into the Democratic basket; now you need to improvise,” says Filip Styczynski, a former TVP World chief now directing operations at Washington’s Center for Intermarium Studies.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian artillery stops North Korean mass infantry charge near Cherkasskoe. After weeks of basic training, North Korean troops attempted large-group infantry tactics against entrenched Ukrainian positions.

Russian drone attack causes fire in Kyiv Oblast’s high-rise building. A high-rise building in Brovary sustained roof damage from falling drone debris during a nighttime attack on 22 December.

As of 22 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 774100 (+1820)
  • Tanks: 9609 (+15)
  • APV: 19870 (+29)
  • Artillery systems: 21284 (+32)
  • MLRS: 1256
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 1027
  • Aircraft: 369
  • Helicopters: 329
  • UAV: 20735 (+50)
  • Cruise missiles: 2947
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 31972 (+81)
  • Special equipment: 3662

Intelligence and Technology

National Bank of Ukraine: Russian cyberattack reduced banks’ ability to open accounts and issue loans. A Russian cyberattack on government registries has limited Ukrainian banks’ ability to process new accounts and loans, the National Bank of Ukraine said.

Russia rushes to build concrete aircraft shelters at key Crimean airbase after ATACMS strikes. Russia constructs reinforced concrete aircraft shelters at Crimea’s Belbek airfield and other bases in response to Ukraine’s expanding strike capabilities.

International

Trump says Putin wants to meet him “as soon as possible.” He called the Russo-Ukraine war “a horrible-horrible war.”

Zelenskyy believes Ukraine can join NATO. Ukraine’s membership in NATO is “achievable,” but Kyiv will need to fight to convince its allies to make it happen

Applications to Ukrainian Legion in Poland exceed one thousand. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland revealed that over 1,000 applications have been submitted to join the Ukrainian Legion, with numbers expected to grow further.

Russia’s security threat is ‘far-reaching’, warns Italian PM Meloni. While visiting Finland, Italian PM warned that Russia will remain a challenge even after the Ukraine war

Expert: Ukraine should discuss Three Seas Initiative with Trump.

US Republicans reject Ukraine’s hesitance to hold elections, says DC expert.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Georgian volunteer died defending Ukraine in Kursk Oblast. His name was Dzhaba Kvaratskhelia

Russians shot 5 Ukrainian prisoners, ombudsman says. Russian forces have executed five more Ukrainian prisoners of war, bringing the 2024 toll to nearly double that of the previous two years combined, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner reports.

New EU sanctions to target Russian propagandists and economy. The European Union is set to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with new sanctions targeting previously unaffected sectors of the Russian economy.

Ukraine forms military unit to shield endangered cultural sites. Military experts in archaeology and museum management join armed forces to protect threatened cultural objects.

Orban: Hungary is negotiating to preserve Russian gas transit through Ukraine. As Ukraine’s gas transit agreement nears its end, Hungary’s leader reveals talks to maintain the crucial supply route through ownership restructuring.

ISW: Putin expands youth militarization program for long-term war in Ukraine. The Kremlin’s new youth militarization directives include establishing an online platform for military-patriotic education and expanding year-round training camps.

International Monetary Fund predicts end of Russo-Ukraine war in late 2025 or in 2026. The International Monetary Fund projects Ukraine will require up to $177.2 billion in external financing under its downside war scenario through 2026.

Read our earlier daily review here.

