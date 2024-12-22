Expert: Ukraine should discuss Three Seas Initiative with Trump

President-elect Donald Trump sees the Three Seas Initiative as highly important as he prepares to deliver on his “drill, drill, drill” promise to increase the LNG extraction volumes in the US

This is according to Filip Styczynski, the Director of Operations at the Center for Intermarium Studies at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C, who spoke to Euromaidan Press in an exclusive interview.

“It was during Trump’s administration that the Three Seas initiative really came to life, and Poland started receiving its first LNG from the US to diversify its sources of gas in Central Europe,” he said, emphasizing that Republicans are ready to cooperate with Central and Eastern Europe.

He added that Kyiv should discuss business and energy with Trump and focus on the Three Seas initiative within the European Union and NATO.

“It’s important for the Trump administration and for the stability and security of our region and part of the bigger energy plot that is being established right now. Odesa and, hopefully, Crimea someday are essential to it. It’s hard to talk about security issues and American LNG supplies in the Black Sea with the Russian Fortress in Crimea because we cannot be sure that we will effectively protect the whole infrastructure with Russia on our doorstep,” he noted.

The Three Seas Initiative brings together twelve European countries nestled between the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic Seas. Created in 2016, the project gained real momentum during Trump’s presidency. His administration championed it as a way for countries like Poland to reduce their dependence on Russian gas by importing American LNG.