Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Expert: Ukraine should discuss Three Seas Initiative with Trump

byLesia Dubenko
22/12/2024
1 minute read
Three seas initiative
Three Seas Initiative
Expert: Ukraine should discuss Three Seas Initiative with Trump

President-elect Donald Trump sees the Three Seas Initiative as highly important as he prepares to deliver on his “drill, drill, drill” promise to increase the LNG extraction volumes in the US

This is according to Filip Styczynski, the Director of Operations at the Center for Intermarium Studies at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C, who spoke to Euromaidan Press in an exclusive interview.

“It was during Trump’s administration that the Three Seas initiative really came to life, and Poland started receiving its first LNG from the US to diversify its sources of gas in Central Europe,” he said, emphasizing that Republicans are ready to cooperate with Central and Eastern Europe.

He added that Kyiv should discuss business and energy with Trump and focus on the Three Seas initiative within the European Union and NATO.

“It’s important for the Trump administration and for the stability and security of our region and part of the bigger energy plot that is being established right now. Odesa and, hopefully, Crimea someday are essential to it. It’s hard to talk about security issues and American LNG supplies in the Black Sea with the Russian Fortress in Crimea because we cannot be sure that we will effectively protect the whole infrastructure with Russia on our doorstep,” he noted.

The Three Seas Initiative brings together twelve European countries nestled between the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic Seas. Created in 2016, the project gained real momentum during Trump’s presidency. His administration championed it as a way for countries like Poland to reduce their dependence on Russian gas by importing American LNG.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts