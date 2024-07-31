Defense forces strike at Russian weapons, equipment depot near Kursk

Ukraine’s Defense Forces conducted an overnight strike on a weapons and military equipment storage facility near Kursk, Russia, on 31 July, according to a report from Ukraine’s military.

According to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the operation reportedly involved units of the Ukrainian Navy working in coordination with other defense force components. The General Staff reported that information on the strike’s results is still being clarified.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted the attack, reporting that air defenses shot down a drone and destroyed a Neptune-MD-guided missile over the Kursk Oblast.

The ministry also stated that 18 drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, and Rostov oblasts, as well as over Crimea.

Kursk Oblast’s Governor Alexey Smirnov mentioned a fire following a “strike on an object,” though he did not provide further details.

According to Smirnov, a loud explosion occurred in Kursk on 30 July. The governor claimed that four missiles had been destroyed over the Oktyabrsky and Kurchatov districts of Kursk Oblast during the night. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

Read also: