Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russian military lacks operational capacity to maintain renewed summer offensive in Ukraine

A new analysis suggests that Russia may be unable to mount a large-scale summer offensive in Ukraine due to resource constraints.
byMaria Tril
31/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian army counteroffensive 2023 solider
A Ukrainian soldier on the frontline. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
ISW: Russian military lacks operational capacity to maintain renewed summer offensive in Ukraine

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 30 July Russia is unlikely to launch a new summer offensive operation due to material and manpower constraints. According to the think tank, the periodic and pulsating Russian mechanized assaults currently observed likely represent the extent of Russia’s offensive capacity.

According to the ISW, “Russian forces conducted periodic platoon—and company-sized mechanized assaults in the Lyman, Chasiv Yar, and Avdiivka directions in Donetsk Oblast throughout the summer and have more recently intensified assaults west and southwest of Donetsk City.”

The report suggests that Russian forces may be re-prioritizing the Donetsk City area, citing the redeployment of elements from the 90th Tank Division from Avdiivka to the southwest of Donetsk City. According to the ISW, this move could indicate that the Russian military command assesses the unlikelihood of rapid tactical gains near Avdiivka.

The ISW posits that the Russian military command may view these periodic, pulsating mechanized assaults as either sufficient to accomplish revised, more limited objectives for the summer of 2024 or as the extent of their current capabilities. This assessment contrasts with earlier reports from Western media, citing unspecified Ukrainian sources, which suggested plans for a large-scale Russian offensive to seize remaining territories in multiple oblasts during the summer of 2024.

The think tank also highlights the Kremlin’s tendency to oversell minor tactical gains for informational purposes, suggesting that limited advances in western Donetsk Oblast might be presented as major victories to the Russian public. Alternatively, the ISW proposes that the Russian military may push degraded forces to advance as far as possible before their combat capabilities culminate, regardless of losses incurred.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts