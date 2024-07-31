Eng
Ukrainian military says Russian troops lacking resources for southern offensive

Dmytro Lykhovyi, spokesperson for the “Tavria” Defense Forces Operational Command, reports that Russian troops are struggling with resource shortages, limiting their ability to conduct active assaults in southern Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
31/07/2024
1 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier. Source: The General Staff
A Ukrainian soldier. Source: The General Staff
Russia lacks resources to conduct assaults in southern Ukraine, said Dmytro Lykhovyi, the spokesperson for the “Tavria” Defense Forces Operational Command, according to Ukrinform.

Lykhovyi noted that the Russian military uses aviation, artillery, and FPV drones to hit Ukrainian positions instead of launching offensives.

“The Russians simply do not have the resources or personnel to conduct active, effective assault operations on multiple fronts simultaneously, which is why there is currently a relative pause in the operational zone of the ‘Tavria’ Defense Forces,” he said.

Yesterday, the occupiers conducted one missile strike in southern Ukraine and four airstrikes with seven guided bombs targeting Kherson Oblast. The Russians also dropped 54 unguided rockets on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Moreover, the enemy launched 160 drones in one day, Lykhovyi reported.

The Tavria spokesperson informed that, for security reasons, he could not disclose the number of Ukrainian strikes on invaders’ positions.

“But, believe me, these are quite honorable figures, reflected in the number of hits and the amount of destroyed and damaged Russian equipment and weapons caused by these strikes,” he said.

In addition, Lykhovyi said that despite the presence of the Russian military on the Zaporizhzhia front, there are no signs of the formation of an offensive group.

