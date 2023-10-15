Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russians launch 13 guided bombs on Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast

One of the blast’s shockwaves caused damage to the ‘Kherson-Kyiv’ train route, yet all passengers were luckily unharmed.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
15/10/2023
1 minute read
Russian guided bomb. Photo: Wikipedia
On the morning of 15 October, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesperson for the Kherson Military Administration, reported on Ukrainian TV that Russians dropped 13 guided bombs on Kherson Oblast.

He noted that the Russian army attacked four villages in the Berislav district of Kherson Oblast, dropping 11 guided aviation bombs. Additionally, Russians dropped two more aviation bombs on the outskirts of Kherson city.

“There is destruction of buildings, damage to the power grid, as well as damage to infrastructure facilities,” Tolokonnikov stated.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov. Photo: Oleksandr Tolokonnikov via Facebook

The shockwave damaged the 11th train carriage on the ‘Kherson-Kyiv’ train route, but all passengers were unharmed. The train has already left the shelling area and continues its journey as scheduled.

The railway station in Kherson has lost power but has already switched to backup power. Several areas in Kherson are without electricity, water, and internet. Energy workers are working on restoring the lines.

On Saturday, 14 October, Russian forces launched 45 projectiles into Kherson, leading to two fatalities and two injuries. Shells struck a market and an industrial facility. The attacks also hit residential areas in Kherson Oblast, damaging an educational institution, community center, post office, and store.

Russian forces shell the recently liberated areas of the Kherson region almost daily. Despite mounting evidence and testimonies, Moscow has steadfastly denied any deliberate targeting of civilians since the beginning of its full-scale invasion.

