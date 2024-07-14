Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Firefighter injured due to Russian ”double-tap” strike in Kherson

The firefighters arrived and started extinguishing the fire. However, Russian forces launched another strike at the same location, injuring one of the firefighters on the scene.
byBenjamin Looijen
14/07/2024
1 minute read
Photo provided by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Photo provided by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Firefighter injured due to Russian ”double-tap” strike in Kherson

An emergency worker was injured in the city of Kherson on 14 July as the result of a so-called ”double-tap” strike by the Russian Armed Forces, aimed at the firefighters who arrived to extinguish the blaze.

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram.

On the afternoon of 14 July, Russian Armed Forces launched an attack on the outskirts of the city of Kherson. A warehouse and deadwood caught fire. The firefighters arrived and started extinguishing the fire. However, Russian forces launched another strike at the same location.

Due to the renewed attack, the firefighters were forced to retreat to a safe place. Upon arriving at the fire department, one of the rescuers felt bad. Doctors state that the firefighter suffered an acubarotrauma, after conducting an examination.

Russian Armed Forces have been employing the ”double-tap” strike regularly during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A double-tap strike involves bombing a target, waiting a period of five to twenty minutes, often during which first responders arrive, and then bombing the target a second or even third time.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!