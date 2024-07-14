Firefighter injured due to Russian ”double-tap” strike in Kherson

An emergency worker was injured in the city of Kherson on 14 July as the result of a so-called ”double-tap” strike by the Russian Armed Forces, aimed at the firefighters who arrived to extinguish the blaze.

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram.

On the afternoon of 14 July, Russian Armed Forces launched an attack on the outskirts of the city of Kherson. A warehouse and deadwood caught fire. The firefighters arrived and started extinguishing the fire. However, Russian forces launched another strike at the same location.

Due to the renewed attack, the firefighters were forced to retreat to a safe place. Upon arriving at the fire department, one of the rescuers felt bad. Doctors state that the firefighter suffered an acubarotrauma, after conducting an examination.

Russian Armed Forces have been employing the ”double-tap” strike regularly during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A double-tap strike involves bombing a target, waiting a period of five to twenty minutes, often during which first responders arrive, and then bombing the target a second or even third time.

Related: