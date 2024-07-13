Russian double tap attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills two, injures 22 people

On 13 July, Russia targeted Buda village in Kharkiv Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. As a result of the strike, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel of the Civil Protection Service Artem Kostyria, and a police officer were killed. Some 22 civilians were injured, including a child, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Explosions in the Kharkiv region occurred in the afternoon of 13 July during an air raid alert. Russian occupiers carried out several strikes on railway facilities and rolling stock in the village of Buda.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, Russian terrorists struck the same location a second time, killing Artem Kostyria and a police officer from the response sector of the patrol police of the Kharkiv district police department, Senior Sergeant Oleksii Koshii.

“Three firefighters, a police officer, and about 20 civilians, including one child, were among those injured,” Klymenko noted, emphasizing that Russia repeatedly attacked emergency services while they came to rescue civilians.

He added that for every such crime, there will be accountability and response—in courts and on the battlefield.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces drove the enemy out of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, a village near the border with Russia in the Kharkiv region.

Previously, Russian forces had crossed the border and occupied the settlement in an attempt to widen the Kharkiv frontline.

